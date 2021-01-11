APD searches for suspects who allegedly set fires inside Target

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 11, 2021 11:51 AM
Created: January 11, 2021 11:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for three individuals involved in a recent arson at Target's Uptown location.
Police said the three suspects pictured went to that Target on Saturday, Jan. 9 at around 9:49 p.m.
They reportedly used accelerant fluids to ignite four fires inside the store, as well as one fire outside the store, causing severe damage.
Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help to identify the suspects. If anyone has information, call (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.
