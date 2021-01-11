APD searches for suspects who allegedly set fires inside Target | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD searches for suspects who allegedly set fires inside Target

APD searches for suspects who allegedly set fires inside Target

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 11, 2021 11:51 AM
Created: January 11, 2021 11:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for three individuals involved in a recent arson at Target's Uptown location. 

Police said the three suspects pictured went to that Target on Saturday, Jan. 9 at around 9:49 p.m.

They reportedly used accelerant fluids to ignite four fires inside the store, as well as one fire outside the store, causing severe damage.

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help to identify the suspects. If anyone has information, call (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico ranks worst for college enrollment decline, but UNM bucks the trend
New Mexico ranks worst for college enrollment decline, but UNM bucks the trend
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,208 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,208 additional COVID-19 cases
APD searches for suspects who allegedly set fires inside Target
APD searches for suspects who allegedly set fires inside Target
Albuquerque Fire Rescue saves woman from house fire
Albuquerque Fire Rescue saves woman from house fire
Health officials open next phase of vaccinations before finishing earlier phases. Here's why
Health officials open next phase of vaccinations before finishing earlier phases. Here's why