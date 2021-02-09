Amber Alert: Police searching for two missing children in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 09, 2021 06:04 PM
Created: February 09, 2021 04:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for three-year-old Elijah Covington and six-year-old Javon Rosales.
Police say the brothers, who are in the custody of CYFD, were taken by their mother, Clorisa Renee Covington, without permission, from their dental appointment.
The dental office is located at 5000 Menaul Blvd NE #B.
Covington was last seen driving a small gray SUV style vehicle with a temporary tag.
Police said Covington is known to associate with her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales. He is facing charges in connection to the death of Victoria Martens.
If anyone has seen the boys or Covington is asked to call police.
