APD searching for missing 8-year-old girl

August 24, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 8-year-old Sapphire Romero-Yates.
Romero-Yates is described to be 5’01”, 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
It is unknown what Romero-Yates was last wearing.
Romero-Yates should be in the company of her biological mother Tiffany Romero. Due to Romero’s high risk lifestyle, the court has deemed Sapphire to be endangered.
Romero stays with her daughter in motels on Central Avenue. Romero may be driving a red 2006 Scion SUV bearing NM license plate ADFW51.
Anyone knowing of Sapphire’s whereabouts is asked to call APD’s Missing Person Unit at (505)-235-1029 or (505)-924-6096.
