APD searching for missing family

Justine Lopez
August 31, 2019 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing family.

Police are trying to find Melody Vieux and her daughters Harveena and Agnes Tilden.

Vieux's boyfriend, Stephen Tilden, is also missing.

They left for Arizona Aug. 25 and have not been heard from since Aug. 27. 

Anyone knowing of the family's whereabouts are asked to call APD’s Missing Person Unit at (505)-235-1029 or (505)-924-6096.

Created: August 31, 2019 06:29 PM

