APD seeking entries for Lowrider Patrol Car Mural Contest

"Very open guidelines, it's asking for police related, or community based policing relating material. As long it's free of any offensive material, we're going to look at all designs,” Candelaria said.

Candelaria said councilor Klarissa Pena was instrumental in approving $30,000 for the project. APD has already received over $10,000 in donations to transform the car and are still looking for community partners to chip in. They’re also looking for an airbrush artist to complete the mural on the hood of the low rider.

"It's important that the youth, they trust officers. That way they know if they ever need to disclose or tell anything to an officer that they're strictly to help them and have nothing to fear," Candelaria said.

Candelaria said the hydraulics are being worked on this week and they hope to have car done by the start of the next Isotopes season.

The car will fully equipped like a typical patrol car, but be used for community events and car shows.

APD is hoping it will bring people together.

"That's the beautiful thing about cars,” Candelaria said.

