APD seeking entries for Lowrider Patrol Car Mural Contest
Ryan Laughlin
October 15, 2019 06:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is converting an old police car into a low-rider to try and better engage the community.
“I think sometimes the public, they see an officer and they see them as just a cop,” said APD officer Gabriel Candelaria.
Now, APD is looking for high schoolers to submit a design to be airbrushed on the hood of the APD low rider cop car for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.
"Very open guidelines, it's asking for police related, or community based policing relating material. As long it's free of any offensive material, we're going to look at all designs,” Candelaria said.
Candelaria said councilor Klarissa Pena was instrumental in approving $30,000 for the project. APD has already received over $10,000 in donations to transform the car and are still looking for community partners to chip in. They’re also looking for an airbrush artist to complete the mural on the hood of the low rider.
"It's important that the youth, they trust officers. That way they know if they ever need to disclose or tell anything to an officer that they're strictly to help them and have nothing to fear," Candelaria said.
Candelaria said the hydraulics are being worked on this week and they hope to have car done by the start of the next Isotopes season.
The car will fully equipped like a typical patrol car, but be used for community events and car shows.
APD is hoping it will bring people together.
"That's the beautiful thing about cars,” Candelaria said.
Info on how to submit and that submissions must be in before business ends on the 18th.
Do you know an Albuquerque resident high school student? Have them apply to our #APD Lowrider Youth Leadership Program! Contest for the $5000 Scholarship deadline is Oct. 18th, 2019!#APDisABQ #APDLowrider pic.twitter.com/n7T20hLd9m— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) October 14, 2019
