APD seeking entries for Lowrider Patrol Car Mural Contest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD seeking entries for Lowrider Patrol Car Mural Contest

Ryan Laughlin
October 15, 2019 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is converting an old police car into a low-rider to try and better engage the community.

Advertisement

“I think sometimes the public, they see an officer and they see them as just a cop,” said APD officer Gabriel Candelaria.

Now, APD is looking for high schoolers to submit a design to be airbrushed on the hood of the APD low rider cop car for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.

"Very open guidelines, it's asking for police related, or community based policing relating material. As long it's free of any offensive material, we're going to look at all designs,” Candelaria said.

Candelaria said councilor Klarissa Pena was instrumental in approving $30,000 for the project. APD has already received over $10,000 in donations to transform the car and are still looking for community partners to chip in. They’re also looking for an airbrush artist to complete the mural on the hood of the low rider.

"It's important that the youth, they trust officers. That way they know if they ever need to disclose or tell anything to an officer that they're strictly to help them and have nothing to fear," Candelaria said.

Candelaria said the hydraulics are being worked on this week and they hope to have car done by the start of the next Isotopes season.

The car will fully equipped like a typical patrol car, but be used for community events and car shows.

APD is hoping it will bring people together.

"That's the beautiful thing about cars,” Candelaria said.

Info on how to submit and that submissions must be in before business ends on the 18th.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Created: October 15, 2019 06:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Police search for teen connected to Gallup skate park shooting
Police search for teen connected to Gallup skate park shooting
The Latest: New Mexico man who killed family in court
The Latest: New Mexico man who killed family in court
Ghost hunters will explore Albuquerque Little Theatre on Halloween
Ghost hunters will explore Albuquerque Little Theatre on Halloween
Advertisement



Nehemiah Griego's sister expresses forgiveness while asking court to sentence brother to life
Nehemiah Griego's sister expresses forgiveness while asking court to sentence brother to life
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Jon Jones reaches plea deal in case stemming from strip club incident
Jon Jones reaches plea deal in case stemming from strip club incident
City of Albuquerque creates Domestic Violence Task Force
City of Albuquerque creates Domestic Violence Task Force
City of Albuquerque identifies school crosswalks in need of work
City of Albuquerque identifies school crosswalks in need of work