APD: Missing 11-year-old girl located

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 29, 2021 12:47 PM
Created: October 29, 2021 08:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – According to APD, 11-year-old Serenity McGee-Wise was located Friday afternoon.
McGee-Wise went missing Friday morning after she was last seen by her guardian Oct. 29 at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Cleveland Middle School, at 6910 Natalie Ave. NE.
APD reported at around 12:02 p.m. that she was located.
If you have any information regarding a missing person's whereabouts you are encouraged to contact APD's Missing Persons detective at 505-242-COPS (2677).
