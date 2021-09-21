APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital | KOB 4
APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital

Christina Rodriguez
Created: September 21, 2021 05:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking information about a shooting victim who was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital early Monday morning.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was transferred to UNM Hospital, where she died from her wounds.

APD homicide detectives are trying to determine when and where the woman was shot, as well as the identities of people in the vehicle that dropped her off.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this shooting call 242-COPS.


