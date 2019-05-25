APD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old

Christina Rodriguez
May 25, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for 13-year-old Adrian Marquez.

Advertisement

Police say Adrian was released from a treatment facility to family members. He was last seen Thursday with several workers from the facility. 

His family received a call from an unknown number stating that Adrian was locked in a basement.

If anyone has information, please contact Sgt. Matt Vollmer at (505) 205-5178. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 25, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: May 25, 2019 10:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water
Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water
New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver
New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver
APD to hold gun buyback event
APD to hold gun buyback event
Advertisement




APD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old
New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver
New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
Boy Scouts honor fallen soldiers by placing flags at their graves
Boy Scouts honor fallen soldiers by placing flags at their graves
Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water
Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water