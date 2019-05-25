APD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old
Christina Rodriguez
May 25, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for 13-year-old Adrian Marquez.
Police say Adrian was released from a treatment facility to family members. He was last seen Thursday with several workers from the facility.
His family received a call from an unknown number stating that Adrian was locked in a basement.
If anyone has information, please contact Sgt. Matt Vollmer at (505) 205-5178.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 25, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: May 25, 2019 10:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved