APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 07, 2020 11:02 AM
Created: May 07, 2020 10:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Lia Chavez. She was last seen in June of 2019.
Police say she ran away from her residence on Sherwood Street in northeast Albuquerque on June 7. Prior to this, Lia had been with two males who were arrested by Bernalillo Sheriff's deputies for drug possession.
"There are indiciations that the men were using Lia for sex," a release stated. "The BCSO Ghost Unit is investigating the possibility that Lia is being exploited."
According to Lia's family, she is developmentally delayed and could easily be taken advantage of. Police say that she is considered endangered.
Lia has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a runaway.
If located, please contact Detective Apodaca at (505) 924-6094.
