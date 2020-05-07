APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Lia Chavez. She was last seen in June of 2019.

Police say she ran away from her residence on Sherwood Street in northeast Albuquerque on June 7. Prior to this, Lia had been with two males who were arrested by Bernalillo Sheriff's deputies for drug possession.