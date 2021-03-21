APD sees growth stall in recruitment

After the graduation of APD’s most recent cadet class, APD is officially at 998 officers.

"Right now it has been kind of fluctuating in the past year. We get up to 1000, or maybe a little lower, than we do lose officers at a certain time of year. But, we only gain them two or three times a year on one date. We get a— like just now— last week added 45 officers, so that puts us up close to 1000,” Gallehos said.

In May 2019, APD had 957 officers, and the year before they had 850.

The pace of hiring new officers has slowed.

"It's tough going to kind of keep moving that up, inching up and up,” Gallegos said.

In the last three years, APD said they’ve had about 100 officers resign or retire, which is fewer than the same time during the previous administration.

"We're doing more, actually we'll announce something soon to help retain officers with the most experience, too. So, we're putting out information to convince them that it's worth their while to stay even longer,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos said there are some large cadet classes coming through the pipeline.

At the current recruiting pace, KOB 4 asked Gallegos if he thinks the mayor will reach his goal of having 1,200 officers by 2022.

"I think so, yeah. I mean, we've hired over 300 right now. This next year is looking really good. I think we're going to get there. The trick is, at the same time, keeping people from retiring and keeping that steady pace,” he said.