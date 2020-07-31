APD shares new enforcement process for firearm ban at Civic Plaza

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New signs have been posted about the city's ban on deadly weapons, including firearms, at Civic Plaza.
The Albuquerque Police Department said they plan to enforce the ban during protests scheduled this weekend.
The following standardized process has been released by APD:
The police department said the same process will be used to enforce the ban of deadly weapons at city parks, community centers, senior centers, multigenerational centers or health and social service centers.
To read the city's policies on the ban, see below:
