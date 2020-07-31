APD shares new enforcement process for firearm ban at Civic Plaza | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: July 31, 2020 10:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New signs have been posted about the city's ban on deadly weapons, including firearms, at Civic Plaza.

The Albuquerque Police Department said they plan to enforce the ban during protests scheduled this weekend. 

The following standardized process has been released by APD: 

  • Inform the individual of the ban on guns at Civic Plaza using standardized instructions that apply to everyone.
  • The initial contact will serve as a public safety order to remove the firearm from Civic Plaza, or to leave the premises with the firearm.
  • Explain that if individual continues to possess a deadly weapon at the location, the individual may be cited or arrested, and the deadly weapon may be seized.
  • Identify available exit routes and explain that the individual has a reasonable amount of time (no less than 10 minutes) to comply with the order.
  • Following 2 warnings, the officer will take police action to include arrest.

The police department said the same process will be used to enforce the ban of deadly weapons at city parks, community centers, senior centers, multigenerational centers or health and social service centers. 

To read the city's policies on the ban, see below: 


