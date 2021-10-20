APD shares road rage prevention tips

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD has investigated five road-rage related homicides in 2021, including a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Friday where a 20-year-old man was killed.
Officers responded, at around 8 p.m. Friday to a crash near Montgomery Boulevard and Morris Street. Police said they discovered Kevin Lerma-Hernandez was shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses allege an argument between Lerma-Hernandez and the occupant of another vehicle occurred and gunshots were fired in the area.
In response, APD released tips on how to avoid road-rage incidents and what to do when faced with an aggressive driver.
For handling aggressive drivers, APD recommends these tips:
In general, APD also recommends that drivers avoid:
