APD shares road rage prevention tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD has investigated five road-rage related homicides in 2021, including a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Friday where a 20-year-old man was killed.

Officers responded, at around 8 p.m. Friday to a crash near Montgomery Boulevard and Morris Street. Police said they discovered Kevin Lerma-Hernandez was shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.