APD shares video of man possibly stealing an e-scooter

Christina Rodriguez
May 31, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city just launched its e-scooter program last week and the Albuquerque Police Department has already said "this is why we can't have nice things."

On Friday night APD retweeted a video from another Twitter user that shows someone riding a bike while holding one of the bright orange e-scooters over their shoulder. 

Officials with Zagster said the scooters are tracked and can be locked remotely if they are stolen.

This comes just after a woman was arrested for DWI on an e-scooter in downtown Albuquerque. 

Christina Rodriguez


May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

