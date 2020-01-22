APD: Shelter-in-place at Walmart in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 22, 2020 09:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a suspicious device in a vehicle at a Walmart in northwest Albuquerque.
The Walmart at Coors and Ellison is under shelter in place while APD's bomb unit secures the device.
Police are urging the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company