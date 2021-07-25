APD: Shooting at NE Albuquerque apartment complex leaves 1 dead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 25, 2021 05:53 PM
Created: July 25, 2021 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in northeast Albuquerque.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at the Sierra Meadows Apartment Homes near Eubank and Montgomery around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
First responders said they found one individual dead upon arrival.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects.
By KOB 4's count, this is the 72nd homicide of the year.
Albuquerque police confirmed 70 homicides last Monday, and this is the second homicide reported since then.
