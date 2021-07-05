Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartment complex

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 05, 2021 12:16 PM
Created: July 05, 2021 09:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers are investigating reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near Academy and Wyoming.
Police said the apartment complex is on the 6000 block of Moon St. NE.
APD is still securing the area. No additional information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
