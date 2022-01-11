APD: Shots fired outside Valley High School game

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 11, 2022 10:49 PM
Created: January 11, 2022 10:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating after responding to a shots fired call at a Valley High School basketball game Tuesday night.
Police said the incident took place in the school parking lot around 8:30 p.m. where casings were found.
Upon arrival, officers assisted APS officers in ensuring all attendees were safe.
Officials said no one has been injured and everyone was allowed to leave.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
