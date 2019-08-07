APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
Kassi Nelson
August 07, 2019 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the wake of the deadly shooting in El Paso, there have been several warnings being shared on social media. One warned people to stay away from Walmarts, due to the threat of another mass shooting.
Albuquerque police have said they've investigated every local threat, but so far all the warning circulating on social media are just hoaxes. They want to remind the public to think twice before hitting the "share" button.
"You could just be exacerbating the problem," said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson. "Consider the source that you're getting it from. If it from law enforcement, or if it's not from law enforcement – be skeptical."
However, the Bernalillo Police Department is still checking out a threat regarding the Walmart in Bernalillo. People were posting on Facebook to avoid the Walmart, and texted loved ones to warn them.
"It seems so far away when it happens in other states but when it's here, it's really scary," said Santiago Sandoval in Bernalillo.
Bernalillo Police Chief Tom Romero said they got a threat but wouldn't say who made the threat. He said the threat included the Walmart in Rio Rancho as well.
Romero said they've increased patrols and are investigating, and that people should still go out and shop.
It's a misdemeaor to make a false threat on the internet. Police say if there is a danger to the public they'll get the information out from an official source.
