APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes

However, the Bernalillo Police Department is still checking out a threat regarding the Walmart in Bernalillo. People were posting on Facebook to avoid the Walmart, and texted loved ones to warn them.

"It seems so far away when it happens in other states but when it's here, it's really scary," said Santiago Sandoval in Bernalillo.

Bernalillo Police Chief Tom Romero said they got a threat but wouldn't say who made the threat. He said the threat included the Walmart in Rio Rancho as well.

Romero said they've increased patrols and are investigating, and that people should still go out and shop.

It's a misdemeaor to make a false threat on the internet. Police say if there is a danger to the public they'll get the information out from an official source.