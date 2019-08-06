APD staffing numbers: How many officers are in your neighborhood?
August 06, 2019 06:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has 972 sworn officers – over 400 officers on the street patrolling different neighborhoods. Public safety has been priority No. 1 for Albuquerque.
KOB 4 asked APD to give themselves a grade on their progress for reducing crime.
"I think that we're doing well," said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina. "I wouldn't give us an exact grade, you know. I always say S for satisfactory, because there's still a lot of work we need to do."
Medina said APD is meeting its goals of adding more officers and starting to reduce crime.
"Historically, if you look at crime data, it's going to lower in those smaller area commands," he said. "So in order to meet the needs of calls for service, some of those bigger area commands – they get additional officers."
A snapshot of sworn officers at the beginning of August shows that most patrol officers are assigned to the Southeast Area Command, with 89 officers.
The Foothills Area Command has the least amount of officers, with 57 officers.
The entire Field Services Bureau – the uniformed cops including supervisors, school resource officers and bike cops – make up a total of 600 officers.
"It may look like we have 600, which is a lot," Medina said. "Probably some of the most we've had assigned to field services. But we still have those direct call-takers, as I like to refer to them, in other areas."
For example, there are 68 officers in the Sunport Services Bureau, which includes the officers assigned to safety districts like downtown Albuquerque.
"Our primary goal is to build field services and get all parts of town as many uniformed officers as we can," Medina said.
SOUTHWEST AREA COMMAND
- 58 patrol officers
- 1 commander, 3 lieutenants, 7 sergeants
VALLEY AREA COMMAND
- 67 patrol officers
- 1 commander, 3 lieutenants, 6 sergeants, 2 school resource officers
SOUTHEAST AREA COMMAND
- 89 patrol officers
- 4 lieutenants, 9 sergeants, 2 school resource officers
NORTHEAST AREA COMMAND
- 78 patrol officers
- 1 commander, 3 lieutenants, 8 sergeants, 2 school resource officers
FOOTHILLS AREA COMMAND
- 57 patrol officers
- 1 commander, 2 lieutenants, 8 sergeants, 3 school resource officers
NORTHWEST AREA COMMAND
- 59 patrol officers
- 1 commander, 3 lieutenants, 7 sergeants, 1 school resource officer
These staffing numbers from APD do not account for time delays from human resources and payroll. To see the full breakdown, click here.
