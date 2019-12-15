APD steps up security measures near shopping centers

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD is expanding their presence near shopping centers to make thieves think twice about breaking into cars.
Some shoppers said they’ve taken notice of APD’s auto theft unit and mobile substation at Coronado Center.
“I did actually park next to the police command center just to make sure there was more visibility,” said one shopper.
APD also has a substation at Cottonwood Mall with security cameras keeping watch.
“It does feel more comforting that they're around just in case something were to happen they would be there to help you out,” a shopper said.
Some people said they worry about break-ins not just during the holiday season too.
“There's a lot of stuff that happens here. You never really can tell what’s going to happen and what the outcome might be,” a shopper said.
Along with the mobile substations, APD has also set bait cars near the shopping centers. Last week, law enforcement officials unveiled a new high speed golf cart they’d be using to patrol Uptown Shopping Center.
