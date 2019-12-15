APD steps up security measures near shopping centers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD steps up security measures near shopping centers

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 15, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD is expanding their presence near shopping centers to make thieves think twice about breaking into cars.

Some shoppers said they’ve taken notice of APD’s auto theft unit and mobile substation at Coronado Center.

Advertisement

“I did actually park next to the police command center just to make sure there was more visibility,” said one shopper.

APD also has a substation at Cottonwood Mall with security cameras keeping watch.

“It does feel more comforting that they're around just in case something were to happen they would be there to help you out,” a shopper said.

Some people said they worry about break-ins not just during the holiday season too.

“There's a lot of stuff that happens here. You never really can tell what’s going to happen and what the outcome might be,” a shopper said.

Along with the mobile substations, APD has also set bait cars near the shopping centers. Last week, law enforcement officials unveiled a new high speed golf cart they’d be using to patrol Uptown Shopping Center.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
1 dead in overnight crash
1 dead in overnight crash
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
Advertisement


State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions
Oil and gas another piece in New Mexico’s water puzzle
Oil and gas another piece in New Mexico’s water puzzle
City leaders respond to people's concerns over unsafe road
City leaders respond to people's concerns over unsafe road