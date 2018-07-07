APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident

“I was speechless,” Lena Vallejos said. “My kids could hear me through the next room, hysterical with my father on the phone. I just jumped up out of bed, I threw my shoes on and I left."

60-year-old Eddie Vallejos was left tossed on the street. The driver was nowhere to be found.

“It's wrong,” Lena Vallejos said. “Nobody deserves to be going through what my dad is going through right now.”

But her father is a fighter. His body – purple, bruised and bandaged – is still hanging on. His mouth is wired shut.

There are more surgeries scheduled in the days to come, but as he lies strapped to his hospital bed, Lena is not content with sitting and waiting for answers. She's searching for them, going from business to business looking for anyone who may have seen anything.

“All I want is for the individual or individuals responsible to come forward and take responsibility for their actions,” she said. “I know my father is not the only hit-and-run this week; there has been several others, and I think all people should be responsible for their actions.”

At last check, officials with APD, which is continuing to investigate the incident, said they did not have a vehicle description to share.