APD: Student killed in shooting on Washington Middle School campus

Police said the shooting happened during a lunch period outside, in a grassy area of campus near the track. An APS police officer who was outside at the time was able to take the suspect into custody.

Police said both the victim and suspect are around 13 years old.

An eighth grader at the middle school told KOB 4 it was his new friend that got shot. He said an earlier fight led up to the shooting and it was just his second day of school.

This shooting marks the city's second homicide within 24 hours and the city's 80th homicide this year, matching the record number of homicides APD investigated in 2019.

"Our city is experiencing a tragedy," APD Chief Harold Medina tweeted. "My condolences go out to the families involved in today's shooting."

APS officials said class will not be held at Washington Middle School Monday, but grief counselors will be at the school from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents will need to accompany students and "remain with them the whole time."

Grief counselors will remain on campus throughout the week. Students are expected to return to class Tuesday.

According to APS, the school will also have an increased police presence.

New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart and Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus issued the following joint statement:

“This is a horrendous day for New Mexico. Today’s tragic event at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque means the terrible scourge of school violence has landed on our doorstep. While many details are still unknown, we do know that shots were fired, that a child is dead, and that someone is in custody. We can only imagine the terror felt by students, teachers and staff as they took cover in a place where they should feel safe. We can only imagine the terror felt by families rushing to pick up their children, fearing the worst. And the senseless and violent death of a child in our protection is, indeed, the worst. We share in your grief and pain as we once again are called upon to reflect on our failure -- as adults and as a society -- to protect and preserve the lives and health of our children. We are reaching out to offer our assistance to Principal Angela Rodriguez and to Superintendent Scott Elder.”