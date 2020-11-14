APD substations prepare to close for 2-week shutdown

An APD spokesperson said there have been 56 confirmed COVID cases among sworn officers, cadets and civilians since March.

As of Saturday, 24 APD employees have the virus. Seventeen of those cases are sworn officers.

According to the state's rapid response data, there were recent callouts to a police substation and the APD Police Academy.

"Bare with us. We've got a lot on our plate right now with COVID issues. It's really taken us, it's taken up a lot of our time in trying to do the tracing and making sure that were getting all of the individuals involved tested and making sure that them and their families are safe," Medina said.



To read the governor's full public health order, click here.