APD substations prepare to close for 2-week shutdown

Kai Porter
Updated: November 14, 2020 06:06 PM
Created: November 14, 2020 06:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Stations are gearing up to close to the public for the two-week statewide lockdown.

"We are in a life or death situation and if we don't act right now we cannot preserve the lives," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a virtual COVID update Friday. 

Instead of filing a police report in person, people will have to do it online or by contacting 242-COPS. 

"COVID hasn't just hit the community, it hits the police department," said APD Interim Police Chief Herold Medina. 

An APD spokesperson said there have been 56 confirmed COVID cases among sworn officers, cadets and civilians since March. 

As of Saturday, 24 APD employees have the virus. Seventeen of those cases are sworn officers. 

According to the state's rapid response data, there were recent callouts to a police substation and the APD Police Academy. 

"Bare with us. We've got a lot on our plate right now with COVID issues. It's really taken us, it's taken up a lot of our time in trying to do the tracing and making sure that were getting all of the individuals involved tested and making sure that them and their families are safe," Medina said. 

To read the governor's full public health order, click here. 


