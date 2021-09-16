APD: Subway robbery suspect was armed with BB gun

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 16, 2021 11:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police released new details regarding a Tuesday morning shooting at a Subway near the Sunport.
According to APD, a man was armed with a BB gun when he attempted to rob the Subway, at I-25 and Gibson. A Subway employee shot and killed the armed robbery suspect.
Detectives are investigating the case as a likely justifiable homicide and have decided not to more forward with any charges at this time, following an interview with the store employee.
Detectives have also yet to identify the robbery suspect through fingerprints and the case is still under investigation.
