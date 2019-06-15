APD, Sunport help 4-year-old find his lost stuffed sheep | KOB 4
APD, Sunport help 4-year-old find his lost stuffed sheep

Christina Rodriguez
June 15, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE — A 4-year-old boy named Pary and his family had taken a flight at the Albuquerque International Sunport to visit his grandfather in Canada.

However, they realized that Bum Bum – Pary's beloved stuffed sheep – had been accidentally left behind at the terminal.

So the Albuquerque Police Department launched Operation Bum Bum. 

Airport dispatch, police service aids and workers at the Sunport all sprung into action after hearing the news.

Luckily, the one-eyed sheep was found.

After the family arrived in Canada, APD told them the good news and took Bum Bum to a local FedEx to have him delivered.

Updated: June 15, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: June 15, 2019 06:04 PM

