APD: Suspect accused of fatal hit-and-run outside River of Lights arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza, the man suspected of the hit-and-run outside of the River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Albuquerque Police Department.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Almanza surrendered himself to the U.S. Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force on Jan. 31 in southwest New Mexico – about seven weeks after the deadly crash.