APD: Suspect accused of fatal hit-and-run outside River of Lights arrested

January 31, 2022
Created: January 31, 2022 03:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza, the man suspected of the hit-and-run outside of the River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Albuquerque Police Department.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Almanza surrendered himself to the U.S. Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force on Jan. 31 in southwest New Mexico – about seven weeks after the deadly crash.
“This arrest is the result of a lot of teamwork – within APD, and with our partners at the U.S. Marshals Service, the District Attorney’s Office,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “I promised Pronoy’s parents we would do everything possible to bring this suspect to justice.”
“Taking this defendant into custody is a testament to great teamwork with all our partners and our hope is that it will give the victim’s family a sense of peace," said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico.
“Sadly, nothing will ever bring their son back, but our hope is that they will find some comfort,” Chavez added.
Police said Almanza was speeding, ran a red light, and had been caught on video drinking in a bar just minutes before the crash.
