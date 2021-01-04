APD: Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at Motel 6

KOB Web Staff
January 04, 2021
Created: January 04, 2021 07:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were at the Motel 6 on University early Monday morning, attempting to arrest a man wanted for a felony warrant.
Police said the suspect, identified later as Kameron Pennell, had refused all commands to leave his hotel room and surrender, prompting a SWAT standoff around 4 a.m.
Just over two hours later, Pennell agreed to leave the hotel room peacefully. Pennell was wanted for felony narcotics charges and police said he has a long history of property crimes, including auto theft.
According to APD, he had fled from their officers twice since October. During a recent holiday operation, Pennell was arrested on narcotics charges, but was released from jail and failed to appear in court.
