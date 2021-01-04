APD: Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at Motel 6 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD: Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at Motel 6

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 04, 2021 07:45 AM
Created: January 04, 2021 07:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were at the Motel 6 on University early Monday morning, attempting to arrest a man wanted for a felony warrant. 

Police said the suspect, identified later as Kameron Pennell, had refused all commands to leave his hotel room and surrender, prompting a SWAT standoff around 4 a.m.

Just over two hours later, Pennell agreed to leave the hotel room peacefully. Pennell was wanted for felony narcotics charges and police said he has a long history of property crimes, including auto theft. 

According to APD, he had fled from their officers twice since October. During a recent holiday operation, Pennell was arrested on narcotics charges, but was released from jail and failed to appear in court. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Judge OK's MDC inmates to use medical marijuana
Judge OK's MDC inmates to use medical marijuana
Fire breaks out at commercial property in Albuquerque
Fire breaks out at commercial property in Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases
COVID relief among priorities for newly-sworn in US Sen. Ben Ray Lujan
COVID relief among priorities for newly-sworn in US Sen. Ben Ray Lujan
Educators among those vaccinated in Lea County
Educators among those vaccinated in Lea County