APD: Suspect hit and killed on I-40 during foot pursuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect fleeing police was hit and killed while trying to cross I-40 late Sunday night.
The Albuquerque Police Department was in the hotel area near Iliff and Coors when a man was reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles in a hotel parking lot.
Police said the man fled on foot when officers tried to make contact, then crossed various fences and got onto the highway just west of Coors.
The man was hit and killed by a vehicle.
Eastbound I-40 was closed at Unser after the deadly crash. The lanes have been reopened as of Monday morning.
APD said the Multi-Agency Task Force is conducting an in-custody death investigation.
