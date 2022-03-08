APD: Suspect in massage spa homicide killed in multi-agency shooting

Police said they were tipped off that Marquez admitted he killed the employee at the spa. Officers later found the black pickup shown in surveillance video with the suspect leaving the murder scene. Fingerprints found at the spa, as well as fingerprints from the truck, returned as a match to Marquez.

"All of those factors allowed investigators to conclude Marquez was responsible for the cold-blooded murder at the spa," APD Chief Harold Medina said. "We held out hope that we could come to this conclusion, based on solid evidence, so we could help ease fears among the Asian-American community. We still have work to do to put a stop to these brazen robberies, but the people responsible for both recent murders at massage businesses are no longer on Albuquerque's streets."