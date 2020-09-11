APD: Suspicious device found at Del Norte High School

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 11, 2020 01:53 PM
Created: September 11, 2020 11:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APS police contacted the Albuquerque Police Department Friday morning after a suspicious bag was left at Del Norte High School.
Police said the school, mainly filled with teachers and staff conducting virtual classroom sessions, was evacuated.
Officers have found a suspicious device. Police said the department's bomb squad is investigating.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company