APD: Suspicious device found at Del Norte High School | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Suspicious device found at Del Norte High School

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 11, 2020 01:53 PM
Created: September 11, 2020 11:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APS police contacted the Albuquerque Police Department Friday morning after a suspicious bag was left at Del Norte High School. 

Police said the school, mainly filled with teachers and staff conducting virtual classroom sessions, was evacuated. 

Advertisement

Officers have found a suspicious device. Police said the department's bomb squad is investigating. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Africana Studies ex-director sues University of New Mexico
Africana Studies ex-director sues University of New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham says recreational marijuana could help state deal with budget deficit
Gov. Lujan Grisham says recreational marijuana could help state deal with budget deficit
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
Trial date for teenager accused of killing 19-year-old
Trial date for teenager accused of killing 19-year-old
Governor considers easing sports restrictions
Governor considers easing sports restrictions
Advertisement


APD: Suspicious device found at Del Norte High School
APD: Suspicious device found at Del Norte High School
Health officials worry about COVID-19 spike amid flu season
Health officials worry about COVID-19 spike amid flu season
Africana Studies ex-director sues University of New Mexico
Africana Studies ex-director sues University of New Mexico
Navajo Nation considers coronavirus curfew sentencing change
Navajo Nation considers coronavirus curfew sentencing change
Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths