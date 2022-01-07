APD: SWAT standoff near Old Town

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 07, 2022 10:58 PM
Created: January 07, 2022 10:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they have a SWAT team at the 1700 block of Marble Avenue NW, near Old Town.
Police said the SWAT team was deployed after a man reportedly barricaded himself in a "dwelling which he does not reside at."
APD did not release any additional information.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company