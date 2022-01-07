APD: SWAT standoff near Old Town | KOB 4
APD: SWAT standoff near Old Town

Updated: January 07, 2022 10:58 PM
Created: January 07, 2022 10:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they have a SWAT team at the 1700 block of Marble Avenue NW, near Old Town.

Police said the SWAT team was deployed after a man reportedly barricaded himself in a "dwelling which he does not reside at."

APD did not release any additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


