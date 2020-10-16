APD: SWAT team called to Imperial Inn Motel on Central

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has a SWAT team on scene at the Imperial Inn Motel on Central, just west of I-25.
According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the motel. When officers arrived, they heard at least one shot fired.
Police said there are no known injuries at this time.
The public should avoid the area. Eastbound traffic on Central is being diverted southbound on Walter.
