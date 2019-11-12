APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 12, 2019 06:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — SWAT teams were called to southwest Albuquerque around 3:30 a.m. in response to a possible domestic dispute, according to police. 

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said that a man had threatened residents with a weapon and then barricaded himself inside a home on the 7600 block of Blue Avena SW. SWAT teams cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m. 

At this time, police have not released information about any arrests. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


