APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — SWAT teams were called to southwest Albuquerque around 3:30 a.m. in response to a possible domestic dispute, according to police.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said that a man had threatened residents with a weapon and then barricaded himself inside a home on the 7600 block of Blue Avena SW. SWAT teams cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m.