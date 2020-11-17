APD teams up with USPIS to deter porch pirates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Porch pirates are on the prowl even during a hard time for most people.



“The last thing we need is for our citizens in Albuquerque, in our great city, to start stealing from each other,” said Lt. Aaron Jones with the Albuquerque Police Department’s Criminal Enforcement Division.



Lt. Jones said APD is teaming up with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to catch thieves.



“Bait” packages, from companies like Amazon, are being set up like last year.



"By utilizing these partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and also other corporations, we can become the victim. They'll steal my package off of your doorstep rather than your package off your door step,” said Lt. Jones.



He wants to remind crooks that during this pandemic, people are ordering necessities such as medicines, groceries or household items.



"Why don't you stop and think about the effects that you could have, good or bad on someone?” he said to potential thieves. “And instead of going and taking, why don't you turn that around and see how you can help the community?”



He said there’s a fine line between committing a federal and state crime when stealing other’s mail. Both can mean jail time and hefty fines.