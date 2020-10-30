APD terminates Academy Commander for retaliation against whistleblowers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has fired Academy Commander Angela Byrd after finding that she retaliated against Academy staff and threatened to retaliate against cadets who reported harassment and discrimination.

Interim APD Chief Medina said Commander Byrd's actions showed she lacked the integrity to move the department forward. Not only that, Medina said that former APD Chief Michael Geier reorganized the department to require Byrd to report directly to him, rather than a deputy chief. Geier also reportedly transferred officers out of the Academy.