APD: Threat involving St. Pius High School was not credible
Christina Rodriguez
September 19, 2019 01:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers worked with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Crisis Intervention Team to investigate allegations of a social media threat involving St. Pius High School.
Police said they determined the allegations were not credible and no threats were made to the school.
The principal at St. Pius will be sending a letter to parents explaining the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 19, 2019 01:02 PM
Created: September 19, 2019 12:29 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved