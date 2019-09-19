APD: Threat involving St. Pius High School was not credible | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD: Threat involving St. Pius High School was not credible

APD: Threat involving St. Pius High School was not credible

Christina Rodriguez
September 19, 2019 01:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers worked with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Crisis Intervention Team to investigate allegations of a social media threat involving St. Pius High School. 

Advertisement

Police said they determined the allegations were not credible and no threats were made to the school. 

The principal at St. Pius will be sending a letter to parents explaining the incident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 19, 2019 01:02 PM
Created: September 19, 2019 12:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Advertisement



New Mexico clears backlog of tax rebates to film industry
New Mexico clears backlog of tax rebates to film industry
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
'Breaking Bad' movie to play in New Mexico theaters and on Netflix
'Breaking Bad' movie to play in New Mexico theaters and on Netflix
APD: Threat involving St. Pius High School was not credible
APD: Threat involving St. Pius High School was not credible
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom