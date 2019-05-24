APD to hold gun buyback event
Marian Camacho
May 24, 2019 11:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department will be teaming up with Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers and the Bernalillo Couny District Attorney's Office to hold a gun buyback event.
Residents will be able to hand in their guns and get some cash in exchange. Organizers will pay $75 for handguns, shotguns and rifles and $100 for assault rifles.
Firearms will have to be transported to the event in the trunks of vehicles. The guns cannot have ammunition in them and the firearms must be operable.
The one-day event will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center at 7505 Kathryn Ave. SE.
City officials say the program is a part of Mayor Tim Keller's "multi-pronged plan" to address gun violence in the Duke City.
“During the first three months of this year, 286 firearms were stolen in Albuquerque,” Mayor Keller said. “In addition to encouraging gun owners to secure their firearms, we also want to reach out to people who no longer want their firearms. We can take those guns out of circulation and reduce the number of guns that are available for thieves. Ultimately, we don’t want these guns in the wrong hands and used to commit violent crimes.”
Albuquerque Metro Crime Stopper is raising money in order to buy the guns. Donations can be made by calling 843-STOP.
