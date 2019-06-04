APD to lead new effort for community outreach

"Each month we'll have the community classroom," Simmons said. "We're going to address topics that really affect all of our neighborhoods and all of our cities and all of our families and kids."

Starting on June 7 APD experts will dive into a topic impacting the community.

For the first community classroom, they will focus on deescalation and communication. APD said they looked into the number of calls officers take where they are called to neighborhoods to overcome differences.

"Our officers have taken 1,074 neighborhood complaint calls," Ferris said. Those calls are just from January 2019 to June.

There will be a new topic every month. Simmons said it's about preventing crime before it happens – on all sides.

"The more that we can effectively use our resources, and the more effectively we can work together as a team in Albuquerque, the safer we're all going to be," Ferris said.

APD has already picked the topic for next month. They will be working with Choose Love, a social and emotional learning program that was developed as a result of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Ferris said they will focus on how to provide more emotional support to children and how to address bullying and peer pressure.

All classes will be held at the Old Town Community Substation and are free to the public. Classes run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.