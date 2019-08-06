APD to meet with community members during National Night Out
Casey Torres
August 06, 2019 06:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police officers will be meeting with people in communities across Albuquerque for National Night Out.
"The idea is just to get everyone out together," said Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "Every city director, deputy director, everyone at APD all the way up to the chief. Same with the fire department."
Gallegos said there will be dozens of neighborhood celebrations.
People can call 311 to find a celebration near their home.
Gallegos believes National Night Out gives officers a chance to connect with citizens, and build trust-- especially with the youth.
"Given what happened over the weekend with some of these tragedies and other communities, people are on edge, and we want them to feel safe," Gallegos said. "We want them to use their public spaces and their parks and know that there's gonna be police out there to help keep them safe."
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: August 06, 2019 06:47 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved