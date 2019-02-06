APD to team up with senior center leadership across Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
February 06, 2019 08:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are looking to become more engaged with senior centers across the city.
APD commanders are meeting Wednesday with managers of the city's senior centers to brainstorm about how officers can better engage with them.
“Tackling crime in our city means developing strategies that work for each specific area,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Our officers are working across departments to find solutions that have a lasting impact on making our streets safer. Our senior centers are anchors in our community and partnering with them can ripple throughout neighborhoods.”
Last year, the department launched a similar partnership with community centers across Albuquerque that resulted in officers participating in special events, helping kids with homework and holding safety seminars for staff and families.
Wednesday's meeting will be held at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
