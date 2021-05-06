Tony Hillerman Middle School evacuated, police investigate report of student with gun

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are at Tony Hillerman Middle School after a teacher reported seeing a student with a gun enter the school.
The school is being evacuated class by class while police canvass the campus.
There are no reports of shots fired at this time. Police said to avoid the area while the scene is active.
Volcano Vista High School and Tierra Antigua Elementary School are nearby and under shelter in place protocols.
Tony Hillerman students have been taken to Volcano Vista, where parents are being asked to pick them up.
APD officers are at Tony Hillerman Middle School, responding to a report of a student with a gun on campus. The school is on lockdown and the scene is active while officers search the campus for the student. There are no reports of shots fired at this point. pic.twitter.com/mjdDra1ZoR— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) May 6, 2021
