Tony Hillerman Middle School evacuated, police investigate report of student with gun

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 06, 2021 09:57 AM
Created: May 06, 2021 08:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are at Tony Hillerman Middle School after a teacher reported seeing a student with a gun enter the school.

The school is being evacuated class by class while police canvass the campus.

There are no reports of shots fired at this time. Police said to avoid the area while the scene is active.

Volcano Vista High School and Tierra Antigua Elementary School are nearby and under shelter in place protocols.

Tony Hillerman students have been taken to Volcano Vista, where parents are being asked to pick them up.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


