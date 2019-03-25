APD touts results of community policing

"They give us information or concerns and you know that really helps us get ground level information from the source," said Pitzer.

Sunday, their efforts paid off. Within 20 minutes of conducting high visibility patrols, they arrested repeat offenders, some with active violent felony warrants.

Rick Ballentine, who owns Red Hot Car Lot, said there's a need for more police in the area.

"Increased patrols would be very good," Ballentine said.

Ballentine said he's experienced crime over the years. However, he said, lately, a more collaborative effort between APD and business owners is doing some good. He said, over the past six months, they've been meeting with officers regularly.

"It's slightly better than it was last year," said Ballentine. "It hit a low point last year. So its safer than it was last year if it keeps going, that will help."

Meanwhile, APD says if people see them conducting briefings in their neighborhood, they are welcome to approach the officers and voice their concerns.