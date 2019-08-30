APD trains school crossing guards to spot signs of child abuse

“Crossing guards see the same kids every day,” said Lt. Ferris Simmons. “These are the people who see kids in a way that nobody else does. They're not at home, not a school yet. They're in this kind of middle of the road place."

The crossing guards also learned about when they should contact authorities.

"APD is hoping that by teaching them the signs of abuse, they'll know when to report it," Lt. Simmons said.