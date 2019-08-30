APD trains school crossing guards to spot signs of child abuse | KOB 4
APD trains school crossing guards to spot signs of child abuse

Colton Shone
August 30, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- School crossing guards are learning to spot signs of child abuse.

The Albuquerque Police Department held a training session for crossing guards Friday.

The crossing guards were shown pictures of bruising, red marks and lacerations that they may notice.

“Crossing guards see the same kids every day,” said Lt. Ferris Simmons. “These are the people who see kids in a way that nobody else does. They're not at home, not a school yet. They're in this kind of middle of the road place."

The crossing guards also learned about when they should contact authorities.

"APD is hoping that by teaching them the signs of abuse, they'll know when to report it," Lt. Simmons said.

Colton Shone


Updated: August 30, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 03:58 PM

