APD: Serious crash in NE Albuquerque under investigation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD: Serious crash in NE Albuquerque under investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 13, 2021 12:45 PM
Created: December 13, 2021 10:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD officers are investigating a serious injury crash involving two vehicles in northeast Albuquerque. 

Officers responded to Tramway Boulevard and Candelaria Road at around 9 a.m. A garbage truck and a car were reportedly the two vehicles involved in the crash. 

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. A light pole was knocked down. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD releases new details in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run near BioPark
APD releases new details in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run near BioPark
APD: Serious crash in NE Albuquerque under investigation
Joey Wright
Actor Mario Lopez discusses new Lifetime Christmas movie filmed in Santa Fe
Actor Mario Lopez discusses new Lifetime Christmas movie filmed in Santa Fe
Albuquerque woman arrested for 4th DWI in 2 years
Albuquerque woman arrested for 4th DWI in 2 years
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers preying on New Mexico’s most vulnerable
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers preying on New Mexico’s most vulnerable