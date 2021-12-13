APD: Serious crash in NE Albuquerque under investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 13, 2021 12:45 PM
Created: December 13, 2021 10:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD officers are investigating a serious injury crash involving two vehicles in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers responded to Tramway Boulevard and Candelaria Road at around 9 a.m. A garbage truck and a car were reportedly the two vehicles involved in the crash.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. A light pole was knocked down.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
