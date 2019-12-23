APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter

Kai Porter
Updated: December 23, 2019 05:07 PM
Created: December 23, 2019 04:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department unveiled its new helicopter Monday.

“This is a little bit of a Christmas present from our taxpayers, from our residents, from city council, from the mayor’s office to the police department, and we are very excited it's finally here,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Advertisement

The department’s previous helicopter, Air One, was 18 years old.

The mayor said the camera on the helicopter was out of date and couldn’t fly on hot summer days. Flight time was also limited due to its age.

“With this new aircraft, we're going to be able to fly all day, every day,” said Nick Pearson, pilot. "Without the restrictions of the heat or the temperatures and the density altitudes, the only restrictions would obviously weather.”

Pearson said the new helicopter, which cost $5.5 million, has a state-of-the-art camera to track suspects, a GPS system and can link up to APD’s real-time crime center to communicate with officers on the ground.

“It's a huge game changer for me on the police side because I was always having to tell the K-9 officers exactly where I saw somebody hiding,” Pearson said. “When you try to describe four bushes that are right next to each other-- now they're going to be able to actually pull out an iPad or cell phone and see the picture, and I won't have to describe it"

APD is still deciding what to do with its old helicopter.
 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
Lobo basketball: Caldwell and Bragg suspended indefinitely
Lobo basketball: Caldwell and Bragg suspended indefinitely
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago
Community shows overwhelming support for elementary school students in need
Community shows overwhelming support for elementary school students in need
Advertisement


APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
Construction on Southern Boulevard completed
Construction on Southern Boulevard completed
One person killed in crash on I-40, west of Albuquerque
One person killed in crash on I-40, west of Albuquerque
Body found in Valencia County desert
Body found in Valencia County desert
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago