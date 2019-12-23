APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter

“With this new aircraft, we're going to be able to fly all day, every day,” said Nick Pearson, pilot. "Without the restrictions of the heat or the temperatures and the density altitudes, the only restrictions would obviously weather.”

Pearson said the new helicopter, which cost $5.5 million, has a state-of-the-art camera to track suspects, a GPS system and can link up to APD’s real-time crime center to communicate with officers on the ground.

“It's a huge game changer for me on the police side because I was always having to tell the K-9 officers exactly where I saw somebody hiding,” Pearson said. “When you try to describe four bushes that are right next to each other-- now they're going to be able to actually pull out an iPad or cell phone and see the picture, and I won't have to describe it"

APD is still deciding what to do with its old helicopter.

