APD using new golf cart to patrol Uptown area

Kai Porter
Updated: December 13, 2019 06:32 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 05:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has a new crime-fighting tool. APD unveiled its brand-new golf cart Friday.
Officers will use it to patrol the Uptown shopping area.
“What we wanted to do is have something that was very nimble, that can get around in a quick fashion and that our officers can respond to quickly and get to areas where a normal police vehicle would take several minutes to or if you're on foot it'd be harder to respond to it,” said Lt. Adam Anaya.
Just minutes after being put into service, the golf cart was involved in the arrest of two suspects who were trying to break into cars Thursday night.
And police say it’s not just for fighting crime.
“It's a good conversation starter,” Lt. Anaya said. “It's open and inviting for individuals to come in and talk to officers and build those relationships that we're seeking."
City councilor Diane Gibson helped get funding for the golf cart.
It cost about $7,200. Gibson said it’s worth the money.
“This vehicle truly is a work horse for fighting crime in the Uptown area,” she said.
This is APD’s second golf cart. The other patrols Nob Hill.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company