APD victim advocate helps families of homicide victims

Police believe Devon Munford shot and killed Alire’s son while he was out of jail on a GPS ankle monitor.

"I was in complete shock,” Alire said. “Mind fog, dismay, just it didn't seem real at all."

She says the resources provided by Huertaz can be invaluable to families trying to process a loss.

"We're never going to be healed from this completely but at least to know that our families are important, somebody is caring to figure out what happened, it's important for our healing process," said Alire.

Huertaz has helped 55 families since she took the position in the homicide division in July.