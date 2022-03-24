APD: Victim from February shooting dies

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2022 03:39 PM
Created: March 24, 2022 03:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The victim from a February shooting has died as a result of his wounds, prompting Albuquerque homicide detectives to take over the investigation.
Albuquerque police officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 2700 block of Kathryn Ave. S.E. on Feb. 20.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue also responded, and the adult victim, later identified as Verlon Tyler Weahkee, 36, was transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Detectives with APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit started an investigation into the shooting.
Detectives were recently informed that Weahkee died last Sunday, March 20, as a result of his wounds.
By KOB 4's count, this is the 23rd homicide under investigation by APD this year.
