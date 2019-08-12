APD wants to expand presence in schools | KOB 4
APD wants to expand presence in schools

Brittany Costello
August 12, 2019 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is working to get more officers in classrooms, after years of staffing shortages.

The numbers have dwindled. Right now, APD has 10 school resource officers. The department is looking to bring on two more officers and a sergeant to oversee the school resource officers. 

More officers are not only meant to prevent crime. APD said it's a way they can get more involved with the community. 

"So when we want to work with schools, let's say there's a particular crime problem or safety problem in a neighborhood that affects the schools," said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for APD. "We can tap those school resource officers who have a relationship with the schools." 

APD has always had officers stationed at schools within Albuquerque Public Schools. Gallegos said there was as many as 40 officers at one point.

"As the years have gone by, as people have taken a second retirement, the department hasn't replaced those officers," Gallegos said. 

Albuquerque police haven't been able to because they've been too busy trying to staff the department as a whole. 

APS has its own police force which is primarily responsible for school safety. A spokesperson with APS said there will be school resource officers (including APD) at all 13 high schools and some of the 27 middle schools.  

Updated: August 12, 2019 10:06 PM
Created: August 12, 2019 08:53 PM

