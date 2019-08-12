APD wants to expand presence in schools

"So when we want to work with schools, let's say there's a particular crime problem or safety problem in a neighborhood that affects the schools," said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for APD. "We can tap those school resource officers who have a relationship with the schools."

APD has always had officers stationed at schools within Albuquerque Public Schools. Gallegos said there was as many as 40 officers at one point.

"As the years have gone by, as people have taken a second retirement, the department hasn't replaced those officers," Gallegos said.

Albuquerque police haven't been able to because they've been too busy trying to staff the department as a whole.

APS has its own police force which is primarily responsible for school safety. A spokesperson with APS said there will be school resource officers (including APD) at all 13 high schools and some of the 27 middle schools.