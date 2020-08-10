APD warns of scam asking for donations, personal information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is warning the public about a scam seeking pledge donations for the National Police and Troopers Association.

Someone notified the department of a letter they received in the mail thanking them for a donation. The letter said law enforcement officers across the country joined forces as the National Police and Troopers Association (NPTA), also known as the International Union of Police Associations, to make communities safer.