APD warns of scam asking for donations, personal information

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 10, 2020 12:54 PM
Created: August 10, 2020 12:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is warning the public about a scam seeking pledge donations for the National Police and Troopers Association.
Someone notified the department of a letter they received in the mail thanking them for a donation. The letter said law enforcement officers across the country joined forces as the National Police and Troopers Association (NPTA), also known as the International Union of Police Associations, to make communities safer.
However, the letter is a scam. The letter says they are also looking to collect child identification information – asking for fingerprints, a hair sample and a current photograph, in order to help "locate a child if they’ve gone missing."
Police said do not send any money or personal information if you receive this letter in the mail.
